Letter: Appeal for more Golden Arrow buses

Cape Town - Would Golden Arrow Bus services please seriously consider increasing the number of buses on the Hout Bay – Cape Town bus route, as MyCiti buses are very often late and severely overloaded, on top of which some of their drivers drive extremely slowly, which can be frustrating for those of us trying to get to work on time.

Golden Arrow has proven itself to be reliable and timeous, their buses can more than accommodate the morning rush crowd going to work, and their drivers drive with a very real sense of urgency.

Of course, there’ll be opposition from the minibus taxi industry, but so what? It’s time the public started using the buses more often than the taxis who seem to think they’re God’s gift to the general public, driving with absolutely no consideration for the safety of their passengers, and who forget that they’re providing a service.

Cape Times