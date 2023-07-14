Letter: Are men not also allowed to cry?

By Alizwa Lupondo
A real man must work and provide for his family. A real man must be able to defend, support and protect his own family.
Is that all men are good for? Must we only be able to protect and support? Are we not allowed to cry because the world has labelled a man that shows his emotions a weak man?
He cannot be called a real man, because he is weak in the sense that he can not keep his emotions in check. I ask again, are we not Are men not also allowed to cry?
A real man must be financially stable and know what he wants in life at an incredibly early age. Is that fair?
More men have taken their lives than women, because of the pressure and the fear of being labelled by the world as a weak and incapable man.
If a female in a household does not work, that is seen as something normal and common in this era, but when a male does not work, he is suddenly seen as not fit to be the head of the household any more.
Should we, men, also be allowed to cry?
Cape Times
