Letter: Are men not also allowed to cry?

A real man must work and provide for his family. A real man must be able to defend, support and protect his own family.

Is that all men are good for? Must we only be able to protect and support? Are we not allowed to cry because the world has labelled a man that shows his emotions a weak man?

He cannot be called a real man, because he is weak in the sense that he can not keep his emotions in check. I ask again, are we not Are men not also allowed to cry?

A real man must be financially stable and know what he wants in life at an incredibly early age. Is that fair?