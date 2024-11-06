Letter: Birth control remains the elephant in the room

By Lynn Harding I read the article by Federico Cerutti on entrepreneurship being the answer to the youth unemployment challenge of today and the future.

Yes, it is if you tackle the problem from the front, as it were, and not from where it starts, at the source. I am intensely aware, as are most socially-aware people, of the dire crises in so many areas of the world – Sudan, Yemen, most of Africa, Gaza, many of the countries of South America – wherever there is conflict and the poorer people of the region suffer. It is an unending circle of misery, starvation, deprivation and pain, especially for the innocent children. The UN, the WHO, the wonderful people who run the big aid organisations, and of course the US, who is forever sending its envoys over to these regions to hold talks.

Talk ... that word that means nothing and never seems to achieve anything, but all at great expense! I am absolutely amazed at how many air miles Antony Blinken clocks up in his never-ending trips across to yet another round of talks to solve the Middle East crisis! By now he must be a very embarrassed man ... I feel embarrassed for him! I find it incredible that nowhere have I ever seen anyone confront what must be the single biggest elephant in the room ... The population explosion!

The commencing paragraph of Monday’s Comment section of the Cape Times states that “By 2050 one in three young people worldwide will be of African origin...” Surely that must give world leaders cause for concern? “A significant demographic shift ... threatened by a lack of job opportunities...” In other words, far too many people are coming into the world and creating an even worse unemployment crisis than currently exists. I would like to know from more enlightened people why Birth Control is not encouraged?

There I’ve said it... The elephant in the room! Birth control, the single, most effective answer to the world’s overpopulation problem. Why is it not practised, not encouraged, even enforced to some extent, especially in the poverty-stricken areas of the world where, to have another and yet another and another child, is to ensure that they all starve. No mother would willingly do that surely and yet, whenever a picture appears of a starving family there is a mother with a baby in her arms and at least three more hanging onto her skirts.

And they are all bone-thin with aching, bloated little bellies! How cruel! Why is this? Is it for religious reasons? It makes no sense if the men who rule the major religions of the world, and yes they are all men, have created these rules whereby every time a couple has sex the woman falls pregnant and has to have yet another child. Another mouth to feed by a father who is probably jobless. If this is the case then those rule makers are adhering to medieval laws from the days when there was a need to build up populations and all men fought in the many wars of the time, and were killed.

Those days are past but the laws have not changed. I am surprised that I never see women, and there are many wonderful women (and men?) activists fighting for better rights for females in all fields, arguing for the right to Birth Control. Where are you ladies who know exactly what I’m talking about? I hope there will be a response to this letter, as I’m sure there are several people who would be interested to read the answers from “those in the know”.