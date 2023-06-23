Letter: Bring back conscription for SA’s youth

With Youth Day again focusing our minds on the youth and the truly appalling youth unemployment figure of over 4.9 million, everyone is wringing their hands saying that something must be done, but what is that something?

One option, perhaps an old fashioned one, would be to bring back limited conscription for youths between 18 and 27, whereby they go into the military for a three-year period, but during that period they learn a trade, whether it be plumbing, nursing, building or hospitality.

After that period they would have a far better chance of getting full-time employment. New trade schools could be set up within this new expanded framework with qualified instructors, with set goals for the recruits.

They would also be taught personal discipline with the ethic to first not let themselves down and their mates working with them, team work, and self reliance, and with that, self respect.