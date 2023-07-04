Letter: Burning any divine book is abhorrent and should be banned

By Mohamed Saeed

I am deeply saddened by the unacceptable abuse, desecration and burning of the Qur’an in Stockholm, Sweden. Such bigotry and offensive acts of provocation, hate and intolerance only fuel disorder and lawlessness and must be condemned. Desecrating the Qur’an is not only a transgression against the Islamic faith and Muslims, but a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and a crime against humanity.

Let us stand together as consciously-driven human beings in condemning this atrocious action of burning the Qur’an, stop the unnecessary increasing hostility towards Islam and Muslims and promote coexistence, respect, peace, understanding and the rule of law. We live in a beautiful world. Do not let expressions of hate, ignorance and related prejudice divide humanity. Just as how in some European countries insulting the head of state or king or burning the flag or questioning the Holocaust can land one in serious trouble with the law, burning or showing antagonism to any divine book or scripture and revered personality should be banned and regarded as unacceptable.