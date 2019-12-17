City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith File picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town

“Early release of prisoners sentences Cape Town to a miserable Christmas – JP Smith” is the clearest indication yet that the DA has imploded and has no future in our democracy.  

When the President released a statement on this matter, the public communiqué was crystal clear and factual: 

“It must be emphasised that this remission excludes those sentenced for violent, aggressive and sexual offences, as well as people declared dangerous criminals in terms of section 286A of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977" and “The Special Remissions project will not apply to those serving sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, certified as mentally ill, high treason, those serving life, any escapee, and those who violated the Domestic Violence Act”. 

Smith needs to look closer to home for the "major driving force behind gang violence in Cape Town" that he refers to. 

In 2015, DA councillor Willie Jaftha approached a High Court Judge begging for leniency for convicted murderer Reyaaz Dennis in the George "Geweld" Thomas trial. 

Dennis was sentenced to 20 years for murder and 42 years for other charges, while Thomas received seven life sentences and 175 years for, inter alia, seven counts of murder, attempted murder and belonging to a criminal gang. 

Also, in March 2019, IOL reported that a handsome tender was awarded by Smith’s City of Cape Town to a company whose director is the wife of an alleged gang boss who will face trial in March 2020 on more than 100 charges in the infamous guns-to-gangs trial.   

The victims of violence on the Cape Flats deserve the truth in light of the ongoing mayhem and not wild rhetoric from a confused politician pandering to his equally confused political bosses in the Western Cape. 

Colin Arendse

Wynberg