City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith File picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town

“Early release of prisoners sentences Cape Town to a miserable Christmas – JP Smith” is the clearest indication yet that the DA has imploded and has no future in our democracy. When the President released a statement on this matter, the public communiqué was crystal clear and factual:

“It must be emphasised that this remission excludes those sentenced for violent, aggressive and sexual offences, as well as people declared dangerous criminals in terms of section 286A of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977" and “The Special Remissions project will not apply to those serving sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, certified as mentally ill, high treason, those serving life, any escapee, and those who violated the Domestic Violence Act”.

Smith needs to look closer to home for the "major driving force behind gang violence in Cape Town" that he refers to.

In 2015, DA councillor Willie Jaftha approached a High Court Judge begging for leniency for convicted murderer Reyaaz Dennis in the George "Geweld" Thomas trial.