LETTER: Cape Town gangs seem to be outwitting everyone









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – The gangsters of Cape Town seem to be among the smartest people around. They constantly manage to outwit the SAPS, Metro Police, the SANDF, the Department of Community Safety, the South African Justice System, criminologists, politicians, sociologists, lawyers, psychologists, social workers and even other top academics from the universities in the city. This is in spite of the fact that many of them did not even progress past Grade 10 at school. Whereas all these entities and specialists are still trying to figure out how to use resources such as computers and related technology, for example, more effectively, gangs seem to have it all figured out in their activities. The efforts of all these institutions to help make neighbourhoods safer are indeed applauded and greatly appreciated. Given the apparent low impact of these efforts, however, some key questions need to be asked.

Would a contracted private anti-gang unit have had much greater success than government institutions in the fight against gang violence? Are drones and satellite technology already employed in fighting gangsterism?

Can artificial intelligence technology actually be more effective in the analysis, prevention and fighting of gang-related crimes and violence?

Unlike studies regarding disease, one has yet to see reports regarding the incidence and prevalence of gangsterism in gang-ridden communities.

How many people in a particular area are actually gangsters? What are their age groups, gender, sources of income, and even their occupations?

What are the main streets in which they operate, the main houses and buildings from which they operate, what are their crimes, key targets and target areas?

Besides drugs, what are all the root causes of their gangsterism? To what extent are families protecting their gangster relatives from being criminally prosecuted?

Far from being a conservative estimate, profiling key areas such as Manenberg for example, will reveal that less than 0.1% of teenagers and adults are actually gangsters.

Even other similar communities also need to be aware of the fact that they are actually being held hostage by fewer than 99.9% of their residents; i.e. by just a small fraction.

If existing laws can be changed to ensure more severe punishment for woman and child abusers, why can the same not also be done for gangsters, given the fact that gang-related crimes has also become very frequent and more lethal?

Why can they not be detained for periods of detention without trial, in forced military labour camps?

If people can be ordered to pay compensation for discriminatory utterances and actions on social media and in the public domain, why can the seized assets of gangs and gang leaders not also be used to pay compensation for the innocent victims maimed and killed by gangsters?

Would these not serve as further deterrents against gang activities?

G Contaldi

Tafelsig