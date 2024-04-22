Letter: DA doing best under the circumstances

By Stan Sandler Thursday’s editorial is unbalanced and devoids of the truth.

The Western Cape, whatever one thinks of the DA, is the best-run province. One only has to look at their constantly clean audits. It is also the province most sought after for relocation of thousands from the other provinces. The majority of those relocating are from the Eastern Cape, where living conditions and service delivery are untenable and non-existent in spite of 30 years of ANC rule.

The Western Cape does its best under difficult circumstances. May I refer also to the caricature juxtaposed next to your editorial, depicting the newly-appointed ANC mayor of Ekurhuleni, Xhakaza, being led blindly by the hand of the EFF, in the signing of a document with a writing utensil, the proximal end of which depicts the inhabitants of the City of Ekurhuleni, holding up posters which read: “Fix our collapsing municipality, clean up our communities, we demand service delivery now, better housing now!” There is no utopia in our country but there is no doubt some provinces are better run than others. That is why so many are flooding to the Western Cape.

If it was so horrid, why do we see this trend? A lot of times, for example, construction in certain areas is delayed due to mafia rings extorting money out of the construction bosses before they allow them into the townships. It’s a vicious circle that the DA has to deal with on a daily basis. We have had ambulance services targeted when trying to access squatter camps to help residents. Hardly the DA’s fault.