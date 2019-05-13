File picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

To every single political party that has won seats and voters have voted in, you and your officials have now have the greatest task lying ahead in your career. No matter who voted for what political party, the secret ballot will be used as a personal tool to state “I VOTED YOU INTO POWER” and demands that political promises must now be realised, executed and performed.

Now every political billboard's slogan, every media briefing, every political rally and every “voetstoots” home visit, every political action and promise will and can be used for and against politicians and their officials.

This past election must be seen as a last chance. Time has run out, people want service delivery; they want houses; they want work; they want education and health services.

They want crime prevention and justice to be done to fit the crime and they want those guilty of all mismanagement, state capture and corruption to be prosecuted and stolen state monies to be recovered, as promised.

A dangerous task lies ahead for those voted into political power as non-compliance and broken promises are going to be truly punished by the voters with extreme violence.

The political parties voted in have to be constitutionally bold and brave in enforcing, ensuring, exercising and executing this time around, A BETTER LIFE FOR ALL. And in all this no one dare this time be left out.

A quote by Picture Quotes - Three things you should never break: promises, trust and someone's heart.

Keith Blake

Ottery