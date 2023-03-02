Letter: De Ruyter distracts from ANC disaster

Cape Town - What a wonderful scapegoat André de Ruyter ’s resignation and then dismissal has given the ANC to take the spotlight off their total mismanagement and ruination of almost every aspect of our economy, and now the greylisting.

While I still believe that this potentially great country is not beyond rescue, it will not come as long as the ANC are in charge, because their track record has shown that they do not have the ability to run a country, or anything for that matter.

They have run every organisation in which they have been involved completely into the ground, and this has always been at the expense of the poorest of the poor, who will remain poor and get even poorer until there is a complete change of government, and so it is in their hands to vote for this change.

Our indecisive president should hang his head in shame that he has allowed our country and economy to deteriorate to the stage of a greylisting that will negatively affect the cost of doing business in South Africa and push up the already high cost of living.