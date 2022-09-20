LETTER: De Ruyter must break his silence

By Mark Lowe Cape Town - On February 2, 2020, then newly appointed Eskom head Andre de Ruyter publicly set himself a target of 18 months to end the country’s persistent load shedding.

Two-and-a-half years on and the situation has worsened to the point of catastrophe. I’m now tired of giving de Ruyter yet another chance, or defending him. If he’s being white-anted, undermined or defiantly sabotaged by elements in his own organisation (which he surely is), then he needs to tell us about it, name them and explain what he’s going to do to fix it.

If he’s being sidelined by the ANC, he needs to speak up. If he’s being hung out to dry by Gwede Mantashe or Cyril Ramaphosa and what pretends to be ANC “leadership” he needs to find his voice and say so. And put the blame right back where it all belongs: on the ANC. But this debilitating silence, this year-in year-out tedium of ever worsening power cuts accompanied by badly written media statements and ever more impotent commitments to “do better” has to end.

Or just switch off the little power that's left in South Africa and be done with it.

