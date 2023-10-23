Letter: Disturbing trend of Atlantic seaboard party-goers

By Lynn Harding I’ve scouring the pages of the “Cape Times” for a couple of weeks now, searching for this story, which I would think poses a significant threat and a huge problem for home owners and apartment owners along the Atlantic coast.

Apparently taxi owners, for R100, pick up groups of young party-goers, ply them with liquor on the journey and deliver them, already plastered, to the beaches of Clifton. This happens only at night, when it is difficult to monitor and although the police have been called, they are pretty much unable to cope with the hundreds of young people intent on having a good time, causing mischief and mayhem and generally disturbing the peace. Drugs and alcohol are buried in the sand and accessed only after dark – a clever ploy.

TikTok is the medium of message, and there are thousands of people who access these invitations to party and generally cause mischief. Is this going to be allowed to continue ad infinitum? Surely disturbing the peace in a public place is the reason for the police to round them up and move them on?