Letter: Do transgender kids really know who and what they are yet?

By Sylvia Buchanan
Cape Town - Your report re: Transgender at a primary school, dated May 30, refers.
I do not know the home circumstances of this child, but I find it very disturbing that a junior school should have to make a decision to allow an 8-year-old girl to wear a boys’ swimsuit at the parents’ request, and that having made what seems like a sensible decision, then have to argue about it.
At that tender age, does he or she really know who or what they are? Are we going bonkers over this issue?
It would be interesting to ask a psychologist’s opinion on this transgender issue at this very young age.
Let me hastily add that I accept people however they choose to be, but have doubts regarding children that young.
One wonders how much influence social media has?
Cape Times
