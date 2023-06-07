Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Letter: Do transgender kids really know who and what they are yet?

At that tender age, does he or she really know who or what they are, asks the writer.

At that tender age, does he or she really know who or what they are, asks the writer.

Published 4h ago

Share

By Sylvia Buchanan

Cape Town - Your report re: Transgender at a primary school, dated May 30, refers.

I do not know the home circumstances of this child, but I find it very disturbing that a junior school should have to make a decision to allow an 8-year-old girl to wear a boys’ swimsuit at the parents’ request, and that having made what seems like a sensible decision, then have to argue about it.

At that tender age, does he or she really know who or what they are? Are we going bonkers over this issue?

It would be interesting to ask a psychologist’s opinion on this transgender issue at this very young age.

Let me hastily add that I accept people however they choose to be, but have doubts regarding children that young.

One wonders how much influence social media has?

Cape Times

* Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

Related Topics:

educationWCEDCape TownLGBTQschools

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe