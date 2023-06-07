Letter: Do transgender kids really know who and what they are yet?

Cape Town - Your report re: Transgender at a primary school, dated May 30, refers.

I do not know the home circumstances of this child, but I find it very disturbing that a junior school should have to make a decision to allow an 8-year-old girl to wear a boys’ swimsuit at the parents’ request, and that having made what seems like a sensible decision, then have to argue about it.

At that tender age, does he or she really know who or what they are? Are we going bonkers over this issue?