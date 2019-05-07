Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

The parliamentary process is flawed. For one, we, the citizens, cannot vote for our own candidates, we have to vote for a party. The party selects the candidates, who are answerable to their parties, not to us. MPs are beholden to their parties. We have seen over the past few years how the various parties have no hesitation in exploiting their MPs, by forcing them to vote in favour of the party line, irrespective of what their consciences tell them.

In reality, MPs are employees (well-paid employees) who owe their loyalty to their parties, not to voters. They risk dismissal from their cushy jobs in Parliament if they dare cross their party bosses.

MPs are not obliged to communicate with any constituencies. Apart from a few highly publicised PR activities, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa visiting informal settlements or travelling by public train, never does it happen that politicians come to the people to find out what people want.

Never do they come back to report to us, the people, on what they did in Parliament to advance the cause of the working poor. Never do they come back to us to renew their mandate - because they have no mandate from us.

Can we recall unsatisfactory or incompetent representatives who do not carry out our wishes? Of course not. They are not our representatives, and we do not have the right to recall them, anyway.

Why does the ruling class bother to hold elections? It is the modern way that the ruling class rules. It is a sham in which they can proudly claim that they are ruling through the will of the people; they can claim to be legitimate.

Thus, any and all of their decisions would appear to carry the people’s endorsement.

Of course, what the ANC, (the majority party in Parliament) does not make a big song and dance about is the fact that there were about 31.4 million eligible voters at the time of the general election in 2014. Of that number, the ANC won the election by securing 11.4 million votes - that is, 36.3%. This means that the ruling party is in fact endorsed by a small percentage of the population.

A point of great importance to the working class should be the fact that in South Africa’s version of democracy there is a clear separation between politics and the economy.

This means that while our politicians are talking their heads off in Parliament, business owners are going about the business of exploiting their workers and the economy, hand over fist.

In reality, we are ruled not by the majority party in Parliament but by a handful of boardrooms. The real rulers of the country are the few dozen boards of directors who make multibillion rand decisions far removed from any worker’s control or influence.

They are the same people who have no hesitation in shouting down worker demands for pay increases “because we can’t afford it” but who walk off with millions of rand in “earnings” each year.

Consider this: In a Business Report article on April 1, it was reported (and this was not an April Fool’s joke!) that the chief executive of one company’s total remuneration increased by more than 48%, to R50.57 million from R34.08m in 2017.

Meanwhile, Parliament, which is supposed to represent us, the people, raises the VAT rate to 15%, puts up the price of petrol and paraffin almost every month, and continues to accumulate a national debt which we, the people, have to pay.

Is democracy not supposed to be rulership of the people, by the people, for the people?

Mike Williams

South Peninsula branch secretary of the New Unity Movement