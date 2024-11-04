Independent Online
Sunday, November 17, 2024

Letter: End to Gaza genocide not top of Trump, Harris agenda

The speeches from Trump and Harris were focused more on pettiness, rabble-rousing inaccuracies and dirty politics, says the writer.

Published Nov 4, 2024

Mohamed Saeed

As Americans make their choice in the presidential elections, Donald Trump and Kamila Harris will not stop the long-standing support for Zionism, and the imperialist, capitalist oligarchy. Both candidates are ‘two sides of the same coin’.

Critical issues and key topics such as the possibility of the US economy edging towards a recession, increase of mass job layoffs, the crumbling social services, foreign policy and international conflicts amongst other important topics that shape and have an impact on the working class, not only in America, but around the globe, were intentionally ignored in their campaign speeches.

The speeches from Trump and Harris were focused more on pettiness, rabble-rousing inaccuracies and dirty politics.

The entire political establishment in the US is thoroughly crafted to appease the funders, profit-driven corporates and the economically privileged class.

Trump and Harris in their individual ways, promote and support dictatorship, bigotry, intensifying global warfare that includes unconditional support for genocide in Gaza.

Whoever secures the US Presidential seat, the aims, objectives, and policies will be the same, as geography and international affairs consciousness and political illiteracy is a serious problem in America.

Hence, I do not believe Harris or Trump will stop apartheid Israel’s genocide in Gaza, promote peace in the Middle East and other parts of the globe and address challenges faced by the working class in America.

Cape Times

