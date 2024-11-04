Letter: End to Gaza genocide not top of Trump, Harris agenda

As Americans make their choice in the presidential elections, Donald Trump and Kamila Harris will not stop the long-standing support for Zionism, and the imperialist, capitalist oligarchy. Both candidates are ‘two sides of the same coin’.

Critical issues and key topics such as the possibility of the US economy edging towards a recession, increase of mass job layoffs, the crumbling social services, foreign policy and international conflicts amongst other important topics that shape and have an impact on the working class, not only in America, but around the globe, were intentionally ignored in their campaign speeches.

The speeches from Trump and Harris were focused more on pettiness, rabble-rousing inaccuracies and dirty politics.

The entire political establishment in the US is thoroughly crafted to appease the funders, profit-driven corporates and the economically privileged class.