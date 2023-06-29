Letter: Fault with teen pregnancies lies in clinics

By Barbie Sandler The momentum needs to be kept up, showing the poor efforts by the government on the shockIng statistics of teen pregnancies.

As I’ve written for years, the fault lies in the clinics who turn these vulnerable girls away. Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever conceded that not all health workers were willing to help in these abortion clinics. As I’ve said ad nauseam these nurses shouldn’t be at these clinics if they are not willing to carry out the procedures they are paid to do.

Inspectors need to come unannounced and undercover to see how all these clinics are run and if they are found to be wanting the personnel need to be fired. We cannot carry on like this anymore. Maybe Lynn Harding is right when she says gogos and mothers encourage their daughters to get pregnant to get the social grant. Communities need to sit up and take notice of what is going on in their backyard. If this is the case this is a national disgrace.

The fact that we have the highest teenage pregnancy rate in the world is a disgrace. Let’s keep up the momentum until this government sits up and takes notice. Let’s make the boys and men who are also to blame be held accountable. Over to you Cape Times. Let’s sort this out.