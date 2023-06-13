Letter: Government hell-bent on ruining health care

By Michael Bagraim
Cape Town - Our hospitals across the country are being brought to their knees because of the rolling blackouts that have persisted.
Over and above this, fraud, theft and incompetence are rife in just about every single national health care facility.
The majority of our people rely on having at least some access to these health care facilities.
When they get there, they find the facilities are unable to help them. This is a fact of life.
Unfortunately, our government still believes that a national health system should be implemented.
This form of national health will have a devastating effect on the last few institutions that can function and at the same time will destroy the ability of private institutions to deliver.
The government seems absolutely hell bent on destroying the last bit of health care we have left in this country.
Cape Times
