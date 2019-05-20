Caster Semenya Photo: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Until recently most sports people had never heard of the term “hermaphrodite”, which is behind the furore now playing out in women’s athletics internationally. I find it ridiculous that Caster Semenya, in order to compete - or any woman in a similar position to that in which Castor finds herself - should be made to take medication to lower her testosterone levels.

Yet in the same breath, it is illegal to take drugs to enhance an athlete’s performance.

There is a simple solution, in my humble opinion, to cover this problem.

A handicap system should be introduced for this category of athlete who they consider to have an unfair advantage over the other women.

One need only look at the Paralympic movement and the numerous categories that their athletes have to compete in, without any fuss or bother.

There are many examples of sports codes internationally where successful competition on a handicap system takes place.

Sixty years ago, a friend and I entered the Cape Times/Spartan Harriers Big Walk.

A relative competitor bet the two of us 10 quid we would not get halfway. We both ended up winning our bet, with my friend Gilbert MacDonald coming in eighth overall and winning the event on handicap - being a novice and first-time entry.

If I can recall, there were fewer than 50 entries. George Hazell, a top walker, was the first to cross the winning line.

So there you have it: Caster could win her races, both on handicap and by being first past the winning post.

Bernard Moat

St Helena Bay