Letter: Ivan Pillay matter far from a dead horse

By Mfezeko Bunu

Cape Town - On March 29 Marianne Thamm penned a flawed, disgusting report on “flogging the bones of a long dead horse”. That horse is only dead in his unintelligent mind because the evidence produced by the people’s public protector shows the biases of the courts in setting aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings that Gordhan should be investigated for rehiring Pillay, a matriculant, to the deputy Sars commissioner position within minutes of his resignation and this Section 149 committee for not calling the president to come before this committee. It is abundantly clear that Dyantyi, the committee's chairperson, and some committee members first get tutored by someone or some people about what they should do in the hearings or how they should treat the people's advocate, Dali Mpofu, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane vis-a-vis how they should treat evidence leader advocate Bawa and her follower advocate, Mayosi.

How do we explain the fact that Ivan Pillay resigned and got rehired immediately? That has never happened anywhere in the world, worst of all Pillay gets appointed to such a senior position with a matric certificate. There are so many matriculants in this country who can't even get basic jobs for someone to get such a senior position with what our matriculants also have.

How can anyone in their right mind say this horse is long dead when such blatant, racist favouritism continues to exist? In their own country, African people continue to be economically deprived and ‘flogged’, and other races from other countries continue to enjoy opulence even under this democratic government. That horse is still alive and kicking in our minds as African people cannot go to India to claim such senior positions with a mere matric certificate.