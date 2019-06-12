File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Interesting article in the Sunday papers on multilingual education. It says African language-speaking children receive their first three years of instruction in their home language and then are expected to make a sudden transition to learning in English with all textbooks, assessments and learning materials in English.

It is just not working and these kids struggle and eventually drop out.

If I think of my friends who grew up on farms in the Eastern Cape and KZN, they are all totally fluent in a black language.

This is because they learnt it at an early age before they got bogged down with grammar, etc.

All white kids that learn a black language or a European language at high school are never totally fluent.

Once again it is too late to learn a different language at high school.

My daughter only became fluent in French when she went to Paris for a year and was thrown into the deep end staying with a family who said no English will be spoken while she was there. She quickly learnt to be fluent.

I have seen over the years kids coming to nursery school only speaking French as their home language and within three months were speaking fluent English.

So for all the thousands of kids coming to school, nursery school is probably where they should be learning another language.

While the brain is at its best. Don’t wait for high school.

I know as well the head mistress wanted the pupils to only speak English during their time at school to become more fluent.

This was one of the reasons she was removed from her post. Very short-sighted, as these kids were being schooled in English and writing their matric in English so the more they spoke it, surely the better they would become?

One can say what you like but English is spoken all over the world whereas a black language like Pedi, for instance, only pertains to that area of SA so that child would only be able to work in that area even if he or she could get a job?

So not an easy task for the education minister.

Barbie Sandler

Constantia