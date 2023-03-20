Letter: Let’s fight for the rights of all South Africans

By Rev Steven John Bam Cape Town - The remembrance of Human Rights Day in South Africa beckons once more.

On March 21, 1960, history recorded a total massacre of 69 people peacefully marching against the injustices of pass laws. The events of Sharpeville forever defined that the consciousness of ordinary citizens matters. In the year 2023 the plight of ordinary members of society is once more making headlines. The just qualified veterinarian brutally murdered while defending his family, the young child taken out by stray bullets on the streets of Lentegeur, the pit toilet tragedy of the young child killed because of falling into this hole remain heinous crimes.

Mentioning these incidents by no means diminishes the death, the pain, the agony of many other families suffering similar fates. The 2023 South African Human Rights Day is in essence a real fight for human dignity, in fact a fight for survival and normality. The main message of this year’s remembrance should be a clarion call that every citizen has the right to life.

The right to live in freedom with their loved ones, the right for all children to play freely, the right to dignified access to health care, and education for all, and not just for those who have the means, the right to live. The events of recent times in the communities of South Africa force us all to be cognisant of the brevity of life. There are many questions that are troubling the minds of ordinary South Africans. The absolute disdain and disrespect of norms, values and traditions is but one question. The nonchalant, cavalier attitude and lifestyle of ending another’s persons life without fear of consequence has become accepted reality in the new South Africa.

This human rights crisis and enormity of blame can be left at the doorstep of the government, it can also be left at the doorstep of religious society, it can also be left at the doorstep of civil society. In moving forward every citizen and every family should take stock of themselves and count the cost. Programmes, events of upliftment and better social cohesion will always help in terms of better unity and forward advancement.

The right to life and access to opportunities for me is the answer to many of our problems. As a community, as families, as individuals we all need to take responsibility for the way we think, act and behave. The ability to control one’s mind and actions is the answer to a more calm, rational and peaceful society.

In a sense the right to life begins with the right state of mind. This Human Rights Day let us spread the consciousness of a better society for which the 69 people of Sharpeville suffered and died. Let us continue to strive for the right to life for all, the dignity of each person who walks our streets, and the opportunity for everyone to live in freedom without fear of pain, hurt and discrimination. Let us liberate our minds to the South Africa that is possible, that is on our doorstep.