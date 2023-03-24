Letter: Let’s listen constructively to EFF’s cries

By Nyaniso Qwesha Cape Town - March 20 in several African countries was seen as a game changer, a day of reckoning, and a day for action.

In South Africa, the EFF led this call of action by proposing a national shutdown. Why this call for action? There has been much inaction, and an inability to hold our leaders accountable for their inaction. According to proponents of this shutdown, it was to be seen as a wake-up call to all those in critical public decision-making. Yes, it is a new dawn; we see a new ministry tasked to tackle our electricity problems. The question remains, will it be electricity or energy problems?

Will the ministry holistically look into the country’s sustainable energy mix? This decision is the first step in improving our electricity supply. A dedicated minister will help investigate the problems facing our electricity mix and craft a new agenda for a sustainable electricity mix. Noting the above, it will be important that the minister not focus on electricity issues alone. His portfolio will need to look into the future and thus help us to craft a balanced energy mix that will be sustainable and climate change ready.

The second important point is the rising corruption levels in South Africa, and according to the latest corruption index, we currently score below 45, which is a concern. Mr Andre de Ruyter, the former Eskom CEO, acknowledges malfeasance and corruption within Eskom, which is driving higher utility input costs. Whatever the reason behind these revelations, it is essential that we uncover the issues raised by him so that we can be on the road to clean government and fully functioning state-owned entities.

Lastly, it is the New Dawn. We need substantial infrastructure investments to rebuild. We have seen many parts of our country showing signs of decaying infrastructure, and through these investments, we could help reduce these rising levels of unemployment in our country and at the same time enable business development. In conclusion, let the country listen to the EFF’s cries with a constructive outlook. Some of the points they are raising are valid. It is high time that the governing party starts engaging with all other parties to get a shared view of our future and help resolve our ongoing challenges.