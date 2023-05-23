Letter: Looting of Eskom is an embarrassment

By Michael Bagraim Cape Town - Your edition Monday 22, “Renewables alone not enough for South Africa”, refers.

It is absolutely correct to say that renewable energy is not enough to stop load shedding. However, the ANC government is so desperate to ensure that they get the people to vote for them in the forthcoming elections next year that they will spend anything regardless of the nature of the contract to get electricity on even for a short period of time. In essence, they are going to be forced to sign the agreement with the Karpowerships. This agreement will bind government for 20 years at an exorbitant cost.

The ANC are fully aware that they are going to be out of power after the 2024 elections. In essence this desperate last ditch attempt is a “do or die”. Either the people will believe that they’ve now sorted out Eskom or the people will see through the fact that they had to get someone else to produce electricity for us as they couldn’t.

It is a crying shame to see what has happened to Eskom which used to be a world class energy producer. In fact, we used to send energy right across southern Africa to our neighbours. One must have faith that the new government coming in after 2024 will be able to stop the fraud and theft from Eskom and bring it back to its former glory.