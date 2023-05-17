Letter: Many of us struggle to keep afloat

By Gretchen Collis Cape Town - I want to comment on the interest rate hike, as I am one of the many citizens of this now very messed up South Africa that can’t keep up.

My fridge has never been as empty as it has been since 2022/2023, and to be honest I love giving and sharing with the less fortunate, but I have to send people away when they knock or ask for a piece of bread. I, too, am part of the “have nots” since the repo rate increased, electricity tariffs increased, petrol increased – sad to say, and I bet everyone else around me just struggles to keep afloat. I am a single, divorced parent who purchased a new house and with the repo rate up and another hike upon us, I have to consider selling or go hungry every day.

Living in South Africa these days is not easy at all, with the ever-increasing everything but not our salaries . I feel really sad as our country has really taken a knock for the worse, and who suffers the most is its citizens. I hope things will turn around soon. It just scares me and brings so much fear to think what will happen if it doesn’t change soon.

I fear for my kids, I fear raising my kids in this country, it’s just too much fear. There is too little trust in this government at this stage. Cape Times