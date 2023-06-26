Letter: No justification in silencing Zondo

Will there ever be an end to the feeble ploys of the ANC leadership to delay dealing justly and swiftly with the findings of the Zondo Commission involving those in prominent parliamentary positions in its party? Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has every right to feel more than frustrated that his legal recommendations regarding prominent members of the ANC government remain cotton-wooled behind costly commissions of inquiry which only serve feebly to camouflage the fear of the consequences of the corruption charges that have exposed them.

As taxpayers, having borne the brunt of the costs of the Zondo Commission, we all too have the right to keep asking when will the top ANC officials involved in state capture and corruption scandals as detailed and exposed in the Zondo Commissions report face the legal consequences of their nefarious doings that continue to bedevil our beloved South Africa and its long suffering citizens? And, as I write this, I am totally aware of the many achievements made by the ANC-led government during its political reign in our parliament structure for which there is just and deserved gratitude. But that does not exonerate those individual persons caught up in state capture and corruption as revealed in the Zondo Commission's report.