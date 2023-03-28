Letter: Perilous to ignore land reform

Surprise – you have yet another report on land reform soon to be presented to your Cabinet. There are many issues relevant to this very difficult subject.

But education, input, food security, and land availability are the cornerstones to going forward.

Education is a subject in which South Africans have no real support. Illiterate folk are everywhere, and until your government spends real money in the budget on this issue, South Africa will remain a backwater with high unemployment and the gap between rich and poor will widen.