Letter: Power ships must be utilised urgently

By Jeremy Gordon
Cape Town - Getting electricity supplies from the Turkish power ships is a top priority.
The government should cut through the red tape delaying the implementation of the already finalised contracts.
Karopower said they would consider shorter contracts than the 20-year terms on which the tenders were based.
The government should urgently negotiate with them for additional five year contracts to completely solve our short-term needs.
Nuclear power is the best option for a long-term solution.
The new small nuclear reactors are safe and efficient and can be placed in all our major centres.
Solar and wind energy alone will not be sufficient to solve our problems.
The government must act decisively to save the country from economic devastation.
They should call for proposals and negotiate directly with possible suppliers.
A more flexible approach instead of the bureaucratic tender process would lead to quicker and better results.
Cape Times
