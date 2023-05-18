Letter: Prolonged Mkhwebane enquiry becoming a circus

By Michael Bagraim Cape Town - Your Monday edition “Section 194 committee under pressure to complete Mkhwebane enquiry” refers:

Mkhwebane has taken a leaf out of the Zuma hat. In essence, skating, postponing and confusing inquiries of this nature has become a South African sport. It is even easier for Mkhwebane in that she has had access to over R30 million to pay for her lawyers. Mkhwebane can litigate luxuriously and at her leisure.

Although the court had said that Mkhwebane was entitled to legal representation, it did not specify that the state or the public protector had to pay for this legal representation. Furthermore, it appears that Mkhwebane has given instructions to her lawyers to stretch this litigation out as far as possible. If the stretching out of the case is carefully played it will stretch all the way to the end of her contract.

Then Mkhwebane can retire comfortably. It would be a breath of fresh air if the chairperson of the committee would step in and strongly condemn the abuse and order that the legal fees be sourced from Mkhwebane’s own pocket or from Legal Aid if the public protector qualifies for same. The matter has to be completed by June 26 so as to not continue with a process that is becoming a circus.