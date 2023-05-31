Letter: Publicity blackout before polls will free electorate from fake news, propaganda

By L E A Callaghan

Cape Town - The question of the nature of a democracy has long been the object of study by better minds than mine. We are a “constitutional democracy” in which the “rule of law” is thought to be pre-eminent. Resources are limited while the population is expanding exponentially, both organically and by migration towards us.

Sections 26, housing; 27, health care, food, water and social security; and 29, education, all undertake that the government will provide such desirables: subject to the constraints of the state. Section 9 of the Constitution provides that everyone is equal before the law, and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law. This does not provide equal education or housing or health care. Thus, a constitutional democracy requires an electorate that is informed, reflective, and well-judging, altruistic, and long-seeing.

However, currently the most strident voices receive attention and paradoxically this means that if education is required, the existing schools and libraries are burnt out. Attention is obtained. Thus my suggestion is that any publicity concerning elections be precluded for six months prior to an election. Thus, the informed, reflective, well-judging, altruistic and long-seeing sections of the electorate will be free of fake news and propaganda.