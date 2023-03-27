Letter: Putin’s visit will hurt ANC at the polls

By Marius Krige Cape Town - Holy Moses! What is wrong in this world? Of all people, President Putin will pay us a visit in August.

Has the ANC lost its sense of morality and justice? One year ago the peaceful and prosperous cities and villages of Ukraine were attacked by a barbarous band of hooligans. No mercy, cities like Mariupol and Bakhmut were flattened to the ground. O! The suffering of the innocent and all because of one man. Russia’s new “Tzar” Vladimir Putin acts like a warmonger. All smug sitting at the end of his mile long desk conversing with strange bedfellows diminished at the other end of the table.

One can read Putin like a book. He certainly suffers from the delusion of grandeur. His presidential suites glitters from top to bottom but as we all know all that glitters is not gold. Total kitsch if you ask me. With no backbone, he is conspicuously absent from the front lines. Here a tragedy is unfolding. The prisoners recruited by the Wagner group attack in waves. These poor men face certain death and may not retreat. If doing so they are mowed down in droves by the second line of more experienced Russian soldiers.

The killing ratio is 7:1. What a shame while “Tzar” Putin is gleefully twiddling his fingers behind his desk. The individual Russian has no voice and those who do oppose the regime rot in jail like opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Why for heaven’s sake is there no outcry from ANC leaders? Nelson Mandela who fought for justice is long forgotten while corruption is the new driving force.