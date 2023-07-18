Independent Online
Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Letter: Reflecting on the notorious ‘Station Strangler’

Norman “Afzal” Simons escorted by two police officers. Picture: ANA Archives

Published 2h ago

By Mark RH Kleinschmidt

During the mid to late 1980s Mitchells Plain, was gripped with fear, because of the prevalence of the notorious “Station Strangler”.

Already 22 young boys had become victims of the “Station Strangler”, and the SAPS Mitchells Plain Detective Schilder described the perpetrator as a charismatic, single person, possibly a teacher or pastor.

I met Norman “Afzal” Simons at the old Hewat Teacher Training College in Crawford. He was charismatic and single, often officiating as MC of various events, and always well groomed and proficient in five languages!

I strongly considered him for a position at my in-house Radio Plain at the Mitchells Plain Town Centre.

Little did I know that he could possibly be the notorious “Station Strangler” that had Mitchells Plain struck with fear.

As part of his parole after serving 28 years of imprisonment, Simons must come clean.

The parents, friends and families of the victims have a right to know the truth, to bring closure to their grief after so many years.

The Holy Bible advises in John 8: 32, “So Jesus said ... the truth will set you free.”

Cape Times

* Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

SAPSCrime and courtsCape Flats

