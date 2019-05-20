President Cyril Ramaphosa Photo: GCIS

The election results have been announced and President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon be sworn in as South Africa's president. He must now face the task of announcing his Cabinet. Artists and citizens concerned about development and support for the arts, recently sent him an open letter, asking him to consider appointing the next Minister of Arts and Culture from civil society.

We also make this call in response to President Ramaphosa’s “Thuma Mina” campaign.

We implore the president to send one of us to represent the future of arts and culture in our society. There are many passionate advocates of the arts that the president can choose from for his next Minister of Arts and Culture. We are saying that we would like the most senior person, responsible for arts and culture, to be from civil society.

The president is allowed, in terms of the Constitution of South Africa, to make two Cabinet appointments from outside the elected representatives of the National Assembly. Former President Nelson Mandela set the precedent, using this provision in the Constitution to appoint Chris Liebenberg as Finance Minister in his Cabinet in 1994.

We, as artists, actors, musicians and citizens, will support efforts by the government to establish a new dawn the president speaks about.

We cannot support the much-needed developments of the arts, and a deep recognition of our heritage, if an appointment is made of a minister with no history in the arts, or who has controversy looming over their heads.There are 56 signatories to the open letter to the president. We call on members of the public to support the open letter.

It can be found at: https://awethu.amandla.mobi/* /appointarts

Ncebakazi Mnukwana

University of Stellenbosch