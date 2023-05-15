Letter: Selling arms: Why the double standard?

By Farouk Araie

The allegation by US Ambassador Reuben Brigety that South Africa supplied arms to Russia between December 6 and December 8, 2022, from Simon’s Town naval base on the vessel Lady R, has all the hallmarks of a James Bond thriller. It is indeed ironic that virtually every industrial nation is engaged in the arms trade. South Africa is a junior player in the global arms game. The US supplied the largest amount of weapons to Ukraine between January and November 2022, at over $18.1 billion.

Germany and the UK were second and third. A raging conflict that has killed over 200 00 soldiers on both sides of the conflict, a war fuelled by global interests, and sanctified by those in the corridors of power who have no interest in peace and are determined to redraw the map of Europe regardless of the human costs. Thirteen nations supplied war material to Ukraine totalling $25 billion; the merchants of death are responsible for prolonging this gruesome conflict. It is indeed ironic that South Africa is being investigated by the US, while being fully aware that 10 EU members exported £346 million worth of arms to Russia between 2015 and 2020.