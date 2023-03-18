Letter: Shutdown will lead to nationwide misery

By Phil Greenlees Cape Town - With the country’s businesses and citizens reeling from the results of maladministration and corruption, the clown prince of SA politics has declared a national shutdown.

That’s the spirit. The racist, self-confessed hater of all white people thinks that this will help the situation. I’m imagining what went on in the offices of the EFF high command when they were trying to come up with something suitably EFF-ing to brighten up an otherwise boring pre-Human Rights Day Monday.

“Hmm! How about we shut the country down? What do you think, Floyd? Great idea Jules, and we can do our usual looting, intimidation and destruction of property. “No, not this time, Floyd. This time we will abide by the letter of the law ... Ha, ha! Just kidding.” Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and provincial leader Alan Winde have, for logical reasons – and also why the Cape province is so successful – objected to the shutdown.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo responded in the usual bizarre way, saying that conditions in the Western Cape, “... are dire...” Really! Please explain the current “semigration” to the Western Cape then. I wonder, too, what provincial leaders Mxolisi Dukwana (Free State), Panyaza Lesufi (Gauteng) and Nomusa Dube-Ncube (KwaZulu-Natal), all of them ANC members, think about the insurrective EFF “initiative”, which will lead, violence or not, to more nationwide misery for business and citizens in general. Cape Times