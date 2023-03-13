Letter: Spirit of hopelessness pervades SA

By Cliff Buchler Cape Town - The present state of depression is symptomatic of every decent, thinking and caring South African.

How else when it’s obviously clear our beautiful country has been drawn into the mire by a depraved and incompetent government? Any hope sprouted by a floundering president has been whittled away every time he speaks to the nation. Currently, we stupidly awaited the good news that Ramaphosa would grasp the nettle with both hands and get shot of the sell-by ministers.

If he had done so, it would have lifted the miserable spirit of the nation. It would also have caught the Zuma faction on the wrong foot at last. That alone would have brought the good people broad smiles. But alas, all he has done is surround himself with carefully selected candidates who will assure his continuance as president.

With the exception of one appointee, none of the rest is familiar with the portfolios they’ve been lumbered with. How long will it take them to get their teeth into the job? So any hope the sorry status quo will be replaced with practical and sustainable policies soon, is down the tubes.

In any case, we can be sure that Zuma poison will stifle any workable stratagems of benefit to the country at large. The spirit of utter hopelessness continues but the media must keep chipping away at the goings-on of a thoroughly rotten bunch of thieves. Maybe, just maybe, it will influence the ballot box next year.