LETTER: Suffer little children a common SA refrain

By Rianna Wentzel Cape Town - More now than ever, newspapers abound with articles on senseless murders and rapes of innocent and vulnerable citizens.

All this while the country is in a state of total disrepute and blatant lawlessness. Surely, those employed within the South African government see these exact articles. And yet I cannot help but wonder what their views are on what is happening in and around this once austere country, South Africa.

My view on this situation is that South Africa is indeed sick to the core. How is it then possible for anyone to harm, murder and then discard the body of a 4-year-old innocent child without remorse? At this stage in their lives, a 4-year-old knows only how to explore the environment around them, they trust adults to show them right from wrong and are obviously intent on learning and absorbing everything as they go along.

The 4-year-old mentioned is Tamia Botha and she is one of many whose lives have been cut short after her lifeless body was recovered near a school after being slain by a murderous perpetrator. By now we are all familiar with the justice system in South Africa. Perpetrators get to live a full life while the family of slain victims have to go through their daily lives battling all sorts of ailments and mental health issues because of post-traumatic stress disorder, not being able to recover after experiencing or witnessing these horrendous acts.

Our children deserve to know from an early age that they are taken care of and that nothing and no one is out to harm them. Let’s become the parents and adults, together with government officials, who will actively partake in paving a path of security in order for our children to grow up feeling nurtured, cared for and protected. A civilised, modern society must care for its most vulnerable people not only because it’s the morally right thing to do, but because the cost of not doing so would be far greater to our society and economy.

