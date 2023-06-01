Letter: The world lost a giant in Eusebius McKaiser

By Farouk Araie

Cape Town - It was with immense sadness that we heard of the sudden death of intellectual icon, Eusebius McKaiser. An elegant professional who exhibited grace and profound logic. His passing has robbed us of one of the most formidable minds in recent times. As a broadcaster he displayed incredible forensic skill. His numerous interviews with top personalities were scintillating.

Eusebius was a brilliant academic and an engaging public intellectual whose boldness and political skills remain unmatched in today’s biased media environment. We lost a scholar par excellence, his intellectual excellence dazzled Africa and the world. A media giant whose ideas, views and scholastic skills reverberate globally. He was destined to be a great media personality, he died as a monumental achiever.

We will remember him as brilliant and thorough, calculative and well-composed and utterly dynamic. His political life and immense talents were devoted to the care and betterment of others. It was Albert Einstein who said, “Try not to become a person of success, but rather try to become a person of value”.

Eusebius was a humble person of priceless value. His life was laced with grace and sincere devotion to the poor and destitute. He was a proliferate interviewer whose contributions graced many newspapers across the land. His powers of communication were legendary. He could wow an audience with passion and humour and he could make individuals feel important in an up close and personal way. His huge contributions should be an inspiration to all aspiring leaders.

We are profoundly grateful for the devotion he gave to his country in his distinguished career. He was a determined champion of progressive values and an unflinching voice for tolerance, inclusiveness, fairness, dignity, and opportunity. His life was the very embodiment of the South African dream. We will never forget his legacy.

Hamba kahle, Eusebius McKaiser, may you find paradise and a world of eternal life, may your profound soul rest in peace. Africa mourns the death of the greatest intellectual personality of our era. Cape Times