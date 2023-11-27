Letter: Why the silence on abortions?

I refer to the article: “MPs back motion to cut ties with Israel” and the picture of a group of health workers outside the Red Cross Hospital “showing support for the children of Palestine” (Cape Times November 22).

In the former, the ANC whip, Penny Majodina claims “when children are killed. We are victims of that.” In the latter, it is claimed that 5 500 children have been killed in the current Israeli / Hamas conflict.

While the death of innocent children caught up in matters beyond their control is tragic, have either Majodina or the health workers ever stopped to consider the number of children who never see the light of day due to abortion on demand?

Have they ever heard the silent cry of pain that is issued by a foetus as it is extracted from its comfortable home in the uterus? Have they ever considered that that potential child, sacrificed at someone’s whim may have become an Einstein, a Freud or a Mendelson?