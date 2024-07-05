McKenzie has his work cut out

Gayton McKenzie – that is the name of the new South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. The leader of the Patriotic Alliance was officially sworn in along with all other ministers of the country’s Seventh Administration under democratic rule.

McKenzie is one of the most interesting appointments in this administration, with some headlines introducing him as: “McKenzie, a former gangster, bank robber who became a club owner and now South Africa’s minister of Sports, Arts and Culture”. Now that clearly is no bio for your mainstream politician but, of course, many have been labelled “gangsters” because of their leadership styles. The truth, no one really cares about his past at this stage.

Having become a motivational speaker is already a good start. He has already contributed to the arts, publishing a book about his life, A Hustler’s Bible. His first big act as minister was to pledge his R2.7 million annual salary to the Joshlin Smith Foundation. Kudos to that. That, however, is not how he will be judged under his portfolio, as it is a personal choice and generates positive publicity.

The 50-year-old has also spoken about using sports to help youth escape the shackles of crime and gangsterism. In South African sports, he’s got his work cut out for him. South African sports are not only about what happens on the field of play. Before players get on the field, coaches along with players and administrators have to deal with issues of development, transformation, quotas, lack of facilities in rural and black communities and all that.

McKenzie comes in this portfolio maybe at the right time, with the Springboks’ wave of back-to-back Rugby World Cup success sweeping across the country. His goal should be to find a way of spreading that, maintaining that and using it to influence other federations and, most importantly, make sure that the youth development conveyor belt is functioning. He needs to give us a clear plan of how he plans to revive school sports.