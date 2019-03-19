Stellenbosch University File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

In 2018, the Stellenbosch University student parliament deployed me to be part of the evaluators of the student representative council (SRC). As a result, I have learnt that situations that happen on the ground of the academic space affect the SRC members as they affect the student body.

Mental health is one of the major problems that happen to affect leaders of today, especially in the academic space, where issues of inequality and injustice arise now and then.

Challenges that arise can affect one’s life and further reduce an individual’s academic performance.

It came to my attention that the well-being of student leaders is never a priority to the officials who deal with student affairs and governance.

As a result, student leaders fall into the trap of not passing their modules as required.

This becomes a challenge whereby leaders happen to be academically excluded or go through academic appeals.

Representatives should be flourishing academically, but the lack of support from the established structures fails these leaders and prevents them from reaching their academic potential; meanwhile, they deal with student matters.

I strongly believe that offering student leaders moral and physical support can help deal with some of the challenges that students face.

The SRC is currently at a state where most poor students have lost faith in it. This is because of their failure to promote justice and human dignity on campus.

Poor students feel abandoned due to the fact that the structures do not seek to prevent issues of inhuman practices that continue to take away their dignity.

Student leaders should be granted an opportunity to brainstorm on policies that the institution wishes to establish.

This would help promote transparency and justice, as the institution would receive feedback that draws from the different perspectives of students.

HJ Ngobeni

Stellenbosch