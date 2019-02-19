Mr President, I greet you with great respect and honour to your office. This is my follow-up message to my previous emails and challenge to help make this country great again. South Africa is gripped by yet another day of load shedding - something we were promised would never happen again.

There is speculation both in the community and in your party that this is an act of sabotage. Because Eskom is supposed to know what they doing.

Otherwise why are we paying them such extravagant salaries and bonuses? It could well be an act to drive the masses to confirm being chained to higher electricity tariff rates.

Doing this will surely be crippling our economy even further. Stifling our country’s economic growth and killing that new employment projection you so eloquently spoke about in your State of the Nation address.

As South Africans, it is our duty to hold our elected officials accountable for their actions and inactions. Now in this crisis, we must welcome and embrace stranger alternatives. But how you as the president act and react to our current crisis will determine the ANC’s fate in the upcoming election.

Mr Ramaphosa, I am not addressing you to complain about our embattled and failing Eskom, nor our other corrupt state-owned enterprises. You know it is so and I do that enough on radio as a talk show host.

Today I will repeat my challenge: you will give me a R1 billion reward for doing something regarded as impossible or jail me for wasting your time.

Mr President, as an experimental engineer in quantum mechanics, I implore you to explore the opportunity of alternative solutions in energy generation. I have worked on it and I am capable of producing a higher yield out of our failing generation system.

In 2013 I proved my theory that generated energy can be manipulated. I designed and built a scalable electromagnetic mechanical system to enhance current generation.

Let me explain in layman terms: what is possible is that I will maintain grid efficiency and parity, while decreasing input capacity (maintaining current yield).

This will decrease our demand on both diesel and coal supply. My intention is to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel.

It isn’t a statement that I cannot prove. Therefore I challenge you, our government, to accept my offer to make this great nation even greater. Let me help our nation switch on the lights with pride.

Within three months at least one coal power station can become more efficient, use less fuel and be less dependent on coal or diesel.

I will use this reward to complete even greater feats and make South Africa a leader in #SmarterRenewables. Let me silence all those naysayers and let my actions speak for themselves. The country has nothing to lose, but everything to gain.

Mr President, the potential behind my statement is exponential. It isn’t a theory, but the sooner we reach this goal or total energy independence, we will embrace a new era in energy generation. We will change the world.

Nothing is impossible. Everything was once impossible until someone did it. The difference is I have done it before and now I know how to do it better.

Today South Africa needs solutions, not false promises. Today we can change our future and make a difference to the plight of ordinary people.

We have been left in the dark by corruption and mismanagement, but you can make a difference.

Let us make wise decisions today that will make our future selves proud.

Yusuf Mallie

Cape Town

Cape Times