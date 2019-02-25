Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency (ANA)

The South African Communist Party in Grabouw, Overberg District, will lead a march on Monday to demand better health care services. The march will hand over a memorandum of demands to the Western Cape Health Department. Grabouw is a community with a population of about 70 000, and this community has one community clinic, that only opens during the day.

As a result, patients stand in long queues from the early hours, with no certainty of being helped, as others are turned away to accommodate a specific number.

The community has been complaining about the collapse of the systems at the health facility and its inability to serve the community.

The SACP views this as a clear indication that the introduction of the NHI cannot be delayed anymore. One fundamental demand is for the facility to extend its operating hours and open a 24-hour service centre.

Masonwabe Sokoyi

SACP Western Cape