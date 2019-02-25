Grabouw is a community with a population of about 70 000, and this community has one community clinic, that only opens during the day.
As a result, patients stand in long queues from the early hours, with no certainty of being helped, as others are turned away to accommodate a specific number.
The community has been complaining about the collapse of the systems at the health facility and its inability to serve the community.
The SACP views this as a clear indication that the introduction of the NHI cannot be delayed anymore. One fundamental demand is for the facility to extend its operating hours and open a 24-hour service centre.
Masonwabe Sokoyi
SACP Western Cape