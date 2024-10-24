NPA faces credibility crisis over security clearance issues

A National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) saddled with public concerns about some of its senior members not being granted security clearance helps critics justify their scepticism about the authority’s proclaimed independence. The authority’s mandate demands that any senior member should be beyond reproach. A security clearance is vital in this regard.

Therefore when questions are being asked about why Deputy National Director of Public Prosecution has not been issued with a security clearance certificate, it is cause for concern. Du Plessis is entrusted with the responsibility of handling information that may be deemed of national importance. It may be so that he has performed his duties diligently since his appointment, as the NPA contends, however this does little to allay concerns that he does not have security clearance, especially given that he holds dual citizenship.

A deputy national director of public prosecutions without security clearance presents challenges for an entity that is tasked with upholding the rule of law and ensuring that prosecutions are conducted fairly. Imagine the attention that would be directed at Busisiwe Mkhwebane had she not been in possession of security clearance. The state of affairs at the NPA makes a conducive environment for speculation. More importantly, it does not reflect positively on the image of an organisation that claims to have recovered from years of interference.

The appointment of advocates Paul Pretorius and Matthew Chaskalson as “consultants” of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption –again – without security clearance is another issue of concern. The NPA has blamed entities such as the State Security Agency (SSA) for delaying the vetting process. If this is so, it reflects badly on President Cyril Ramaphosa, who moved the SSA to his office. Protecting the integrity and credibility of that entity should be the underlying objective. These appointments fall far short in that exercise.