As a newspaper the Cape Times has had a proud history speaking up on behalf of the disabled community. It has been brought to my attention that the new national minimum wage legislation has created an absolute dilemma for the disabled communities, with regard to their employment within the social welfare services sector.

It is estimated that there are over 15 000 NPOs that provide social welfare services. There are many others who do the same and who are funded by the Department of Health.

Most of these organisations do not have funding to cover the R20 per hour.

There has been a call from the welfare sector for the government to appoint an expert panel, to look into this sector to eventually phase in workers within these protected workshops, with an aim to building up to the national minimum wage.

The Department of Labour has not followed up on this recommendation. Various departments would obviously be involved such as health, social development and national treasury.

The non-profit organisation who employ these workers are exposed and already two of these workshops have been closed down.

The Act has come into effect but many of these workers are now working illegally and earning under the R20 per hour.

It has been proposed that the Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant considers an amendment to the legislation taking into account the effect that this minimum wage has on these workshops.

Furthermore, it has been recommended that when an investigation takes place it could determine when these organisations will be able to afford the national minimum wage.

