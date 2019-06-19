File photo: African News Agency (ANA)



Dear Mr Ratau

I read your letter in today’s Cape Times and I would again like to offer my full support to the Clean Rivers campaign. In particular, would you kindly note my letter “Taking up the cudgels on pollution… again” (July 24, 2017), in response to Mr Malusi’s publicity on the subject.





Sadly, the plastic waste is still there and it is slowly breaking up into smaller and smaller pieces which will become more and more difficult to recover before they enter the Kruisrivier and, later on, the Indian Ocean.





I first warned the DWS (and Cape Nature) nearly five years ago, on August 8, 2014, in a letter to your provincial director, Mr Rashid Khan.





Mr Khan passed me to his colleagues whose eventual, hopeless response engendered my two letters to the Cape Times: “Gobbledygook not restricted to students” (April 22, 2016) and “More gobbledygook, prattle and cant” (April 26, 2016).





You will appreciate that I am in the activism business and not in the PR business so I hope that my slightly mischievous comments were taken in the spirit intended.





In the meantime, the mixture of plastic waste and rotting, cut vegetation that was dumped into the donga has had time to settle until, that is, the next flood washes it all into the water course.





The artificial conditions created are perfect for certain types of wildlife and there is a good chance that the site now houses more than a few puff adders or Cape cobra, both of which are common hereabouts.





Nevertheless, we’re quite used to them and we have protective clothing and equipment which should allow us to clean up the environment without harming the snakes (or ourselves).





Can you please arrange the requested permission so that we can get the job done? And the sooner the better since the reptiles are much easier to handle at this time of year!





The landowner concerned is Mr Theuns Botha, previously provincial leader of the DA and now managing director of Medi-Coop (sic) Bank.





Steven Pain





Friends of the Earth CC