If you don’t vote, then you vote for the winner, and if you don’t vote, please don’t be a whiner. If there are 10 voters: Three vote for party A. One votes for party B. Party A wins with 75% of the vote, although only 40% of people voted. If three people who didn’t vote voted for party B, then party B would win, with 57% of the vote, even though only 70% of voters voted. So if you don’t vote, you vote for the winner, and you have no right to complain about the state of the economy, the state of the country, the state of your job. The only caveat to this is if you use your constitutional right to deregister or not register as a voter, and then you have other rights and responsibilities. David Lipschitz Milnerton The government taking privately-owned land without compensation, high taxes, and the regulation of religion are only some of the key features of communism.

Given the fact that these are becoming a reality, what would the situation be like in three years’ time?

State control and seizure of financial institutions and personal bank accounts? No freedom of religion at all? Closure of the majority of churches due to non-conformity to a certain political ideology or politically correct message?

Common terms such as socialist and Marxist being used in the manifestos of certain political parties for the general elections actually refer to communism. Do we also want a failed government, in which religious persecution by the state is rife and all ordinary people actually become poorer, as happened in all communist countries?

Just as one can’t expect good fruit to grow from bad seed, it can’t be that people vote for corrupt, immoral, ungodly, unjust, violent, unruly and constantly protesting leaders and parties, yet they expect a government that is financially and morally sound. Their actions reveal the true state of their hearts.

Unrighteous leaders cannot deliver results of righteousness. They however appear initially as wolves in sheep’s clothing, to deceive the flock - even while addressing large church gatherings - in order to gain votes.

As South Africans go to the polls, they should therefore be aware that it’s not merely about voting for their favourite party or leader, but rather what foundations the country needs to be built on - and which principles will ensure the prosperity of citizens.

The end doesn’t justify the means. Just as happened in Zimbabwe, the reality is that only a small minority of people will benefit from productive or valuable land seized by the government, due its limited availability.

No party is able to create jobs as promised, unless they foster a positive socio-political climate in which jobs can be created through international investment.

Our prayer should therefore be that God will guide people’s hearts and hands to really vote in the fear of God, thereby ensuring that South Africa does not move into a state of unrighteousness, and another form of oppression and injustice.

G Contaldi

Tafelsig