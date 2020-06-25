Parents, you can learn and get motivation from your children

Cape Town - I tell you adults that parents and adult caregivers can be motivated by their child or by my child. Here is why It is just not every day that I have a very inspiring story to tell the world. And not every day that I have the time to do so either. You may know that I’m a mother of four, ages 15, 13, 11 and 8. It was International Day of the African Child or Youth Day in South Africa, June 16, also a very cold public holiday. So, after breakfast, we all flogged into our study room, the only area in our house with a heating system. While there, I was on my laptop catching up on life while my husband and three children were on their computers. The room was quiet for some time, except for the fidgeting of our two younger ones, who were deeply engrossed in computer games. About two hours 15 minutes later, a question came from our 13-year-old: “Mom, Dad, were you good at maths pre-matric?” Dad said yes. I said yes/no and explained. Next question; “Mom, Dad, did you do well at maths in matric?” I, No. Dad, Yes.

At this point, I realised that big brother was not in the room. Father enquired of his whereabouts and was told that he was in his bedroom.

Just then, the most motivation, or should I say core question, came: “Dad, mom, did you like maths, did you like your maths teachers or did you just want to do well in maths?” Father said he liked maths, I said I liked maths until four years into high school when my teacher got me beaten for failing an assignment, and because I gave him a nasty look after the beating I was banished from maths classes for a month. When I came back, I could never catch up again. This and other things contributed to my failing Ordinary Levels maths and the end of my mathematical journey.

Daughter looked at me with pitying eyes and got intimate with her computer. I noticed that she was taking notes. I looked at my husband, who looked at me. I asked: “What are you doing?”

She responded that she found that in order to study Mechanical Engineering for undergraduate, one has to take maths every year of university and would have to be good at maths to study AeroSpace Engineering at Post-grad level, so she is worried.

Impressive, I thought to myself as I picked up my motivation. As a Grade 8 learner, five years away from university, she has spent over three months researching her interest of studies to the extent where she knows all universities that offer the courses in the country, undergraduate registration fees for SADC and non-SADC members, whether universities in Egypt would offer courses in English or not and of comparative qualifications from Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa. She knows the salaries at various entry levels in many different countries and the work conditions around the world. I listened to my inner-self and confirmed that I have no reason to look anywhere else but in my house for motivation.

Similarly, I was depressed at the thought that my 15-year-old is locked up on social media. He has never mentioned his interest and I have not seen him conduct any research. But I decided to focus on the fact that my child can motivate me and you.

Ways to draw motivation from children are diverse. In my example, let me share my lessons with you: look for motivation in your house, in your children, have an approachable relationship with your children, say the truth often, and do not be discouraged if one child is more motivated than the other. Support your children’s dream, even if you know that it may not happen. It is better than destroying what would have happened.

Adults focus on motivating children and a few understand that children motivate them also. Every child has a lesson. Few adults learn from children. Let me go research something to do in my life. And you?

Mbong Shu and her spouse are online-schooling their four children. Previously, she worked in education and training since 2002. Follow her on all social media platforms @Mbongshu or visit www.mbongshu.co.za