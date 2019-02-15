Western Cape Premier Helen Zille Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

The people of Montagu still wait to this day to get any feedback meeting on the issues we face and the empty promises that were made and put in the newspaper. I followed every channel from the ward committee member to the office of the Premier of the Western Cape, and we still did not get any feedback meeting.

None of the parties involved ever meet with the residents of Montagu.

It is sad to see that there is nobody out there who can do anything about this municipality that robs our children of youth upliftment, taking our recycling money for themselves instead of creating jobs and seeing how our people live in harsh conditions, and nobody does anything!

This can’t be fair in any world, and to see how ministers come and go and nothing changes. We in Montagu still have the same struggles we had under apartheid.

This house was built 1935.

Why can’t all parties involved take a lie detector test about all the millions of rand that have gone missing, and the stories they spin, and see who is really lying.

Now it is a “he say, she say” thing. Why can’t the municipality provide documents on the stuff?

Who is really stealing from the people? God will let the truth come out, and everybody involved and turning a blind eye will go to hell.

This is not justice. I will die for what I stand for and that is the truth, and the truth is we are getting robbed of our dignity in Montagu and nobody cares.

Mandela didn’t go to jail for this!

I will not stop until there will be a meeting as promised for October20, 2017, that’s two years ago. All parties should be involved. I’m not with any political party, I am a community worker that will stop at nothing to see justice.

I have witness to everything.

Roscoe van Pekeur

Montagu

