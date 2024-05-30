People’s will must prevail

The voters have spoken and have spoken loudly, emphatically endorsing democracy as the biggest winner of Wednesday’s crucial election. The pictures in Thursday’s Cape Times, resembling the historic 1994 election, are a testament of how far we as a country have come.

To say the road to Wednesday’s elections has been a rough one would be an understatement. As a country, we collectively overcame so many challenges that could have derailed whatever progress we have made since we ushered in a democratic government 30 years ago. It’s perhaps important to highlight the unity that emerged through the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s also worth noting the determination of NGOs whose resilience ensured that many poor South Africans did not go to bed on empty stomachs. Equally important to highlight is the work of our healthcare workers, risking their own lives confronting a storm they knew very little about. That is why the looting of funds meant to help fight the pandemic, including procuring PPE equipment for them, must be one of the greatest betrayals.

Similarly, South Africans joined hands when the country was on the brink of burning during the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng 2021 unrest that claimed the lives of over 300 people, with little to no justice for their families. Behind this number were bread winners, who could have exercised their democratic right to vote on Wednesday. Then came the KZN floods that once again tested the country’s preparedness to tackle one of the most pressing issues of our lifetime – climate change. We highlight these unfortunate events not because there is nothing to be proud of. The springboks are current world rugby champions.

Banyana Banyana have also brought smiles to our faces, while our artists have shown the world what our country is made of. South Africa is also a global leader in the fight for the protection of Palestinians’ human rights from Israeli attacks. These are achievements worth reflecting on and celebrating as the attention now turns to who will next lead the country. Whatever the outcome on Sunday, South Africans have demonstrated that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom many enjoy today did not do so in vain. Therefore, the will of the people must prevail.