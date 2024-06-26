Politicians must put egos aside to serve the nation

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille is yet to refute the letter bearing her signature spelling out her party’s demands from the ANC for it to be part of the Government of National Unity (GNU). In the absence of “fake news” declaration, it is safe to believe that Zille is demanding 12 Cabinet posts which, she wrote, should “rightly” include the position of deputy president “as is standard practice in similar governments around the world”.

The hard line is seemingly intended to teach the ANC a lesson and the reality that it is no longer in charge of Parliament on its own. But should it have its way, the DA will basically be establishing a government within a government. There are other parties who have heeded the call to join the GNU after the ANC opted to go this route; these parties may still have to be accommodated by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he announces his executive. Should the GNU partners bow to the demands of the DA, this will give the impression that the government is in the blue party’s grip, or Zille’s.

Ramaphosa will in turn be reduced to a lame duck president. As matters stand, the possibility of the DA turning its back on the GNU cannot be ruled out. It will then be left to the ANC to form a government with the remaining parties, a minority government, or with the MKP and EFF. The DA may be overstating its power in the GNU, and its demands are planting doubts regarding the future of the arrangement Deals of this magnitude will always have teething problems as everyone attempts to find their corner and space.